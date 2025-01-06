LOS ANGELES —The City Council Tuesday will consider final approval for a proposed $1 billion expansion of Television City — and also hear from nine groups that filed appeals against the project over concerns it would harm the surrounding community.

The full council is slated to give its final decision on whether the development should move forward



The number of stages at Television City would increase from eight to 15



In 2019, LA-based Hackman Capital Partners, a real-estate investment company, bought the property from CBS for $750 million. The company filed an application with the LA Planning Department to add more production stages and office space on a lot at Beverly Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue.

The council's Planning and Land Use Management Committee in December finally recommended approval of the project and denied appeals. The full council is slated to give its final decision on whether the development should move forward.

If approved, the project would allow studio production at the 25-acre site and development of 1.686 million square feet for sound stages, office and retail spaces.

The plan would permit up to 1,421,623 square feet of new development, the retention of 264,377 square feet of existing uses and the demolition of up to 479,303 square feet of space for new buildings, according to City Planning documents.

The number of stages at Television City would increase from eight to 15. Two stages built in the 1990s would be demolished, but four original stages built by CBS in 1952 would be preserved, along with other historical design elements.

As a result of concerns raised by residents of the Fairfax District and Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky, who represents the area, the developer lowered building heights and eliminated a 15-story west tower from its original plans.

The developer later reduced its planned office space by 50,000 square feet and lowered the height of buildings facing Fairfax Avenue from 88 feet to 73 feet.

Additionally, Hackman Capital Partners committed to a mobility program and a $6.4 million public benefits agreement for new bike lanes, sidewalk improvements, local art and enhancements to Pan Pacific Park, among other things.

Located at 7800 Beverly Blvd., Television City opened in 1952 as the second CBS television studio complex in Southern California. After CBS sold the property, the company remained as a tenant.

The production site was the location of numerous shows, such as 1996's "That Thing You Do!" starring Tom Hanks and Liv Tyler, and hit shows such as "All in the Family," "Sonny and Cher" and "American Idol."

Rick Caruso and The Grove, and the A.F. Gilmore Company and Original Farmers Market LA were among those filing appeals against the project.

Other groups opposed to the project included the Mayer Beverly Park Limited Partnership, Save Beverly Fairfax, Beverly Wilshire Homes Association, Fix the City, Neighbors for Responsible TVC Development, Miracle Mile Residents Association and Park La Brea Impacted Residents Group. They said the proposed expansion would lead to more pollution, noise and traffic.