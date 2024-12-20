It’s impossible to walk the corridors of Congress without feeling the weight of tradition, ritual and history. But there is one lesser known tradition in the Senate that is particularly sweet.

The rules of decorum for the upper chamber are pretty strict. Men must wear coats and ties on the floor, and members can’t eat on the floor. But there is a loophole.

“On the Senate floor, you can only have water, sparkling water, milk or candy,” explained United States Capitol Historical Society President Jane Campbell.

And that little leeway in the rules helped lead to the tradition of the Senate candy desk, which began in the 1960s when actor-turned-senator George Murphy, R-Calif., served on Capitol Hill. During his tenure, he was diagnosed with throat cancer.

“In order to sort of deal with his vocal cords, he used candy mints. And his desk was right at the entrance into the chamber,” said Campbell. “He had his candy, he started to offer it to other members, and it became a gathering place.”

Murphy only served one term, but the remaining lawmakers in the chamber said, as Campbell put it, “we need the candy desk!”

And so the tradition continued, with a desk in the back row of the Republican side of the chamber, near one of the busiest doors to the chamber, dedicated as the candy desk. Because of its back row location, the desk is typically occupied by a member with lower chamber seniority. As part of the responsibility as candy desk keeper, the treats are supposed to be from the senator’s home state.

“George Voinovich chose the Senate candy desk for a while, and he had DumDum suckers, which are something special from Ohio. It's been a tradition for Pennsylvania senators – Rick Santorum had it, Pat Toomey had it because, of course, Hershey's chocolate,” recalled Campbell. All in all, 19 senators have been the keeper of the candy.

Senator Todd Young, R-Ind., presides over the candy desk, filling the drawer with Red Hots, local chocolates and kraft caramels among other sweets. We reached out to Sen. Young for an interview about his time keeping the candy desk, but his office declined. A spokesperson did say Young plans to pass along the candy desk to someone new come January. “It’s been a sweet two years highlighting all of the great treats made in Indiana,” they said.

Although the candy desk sits on the Republican side of the chamber, Democrats can enjoy the sweets, too. Campbell says that when she was chief of staff to Sen. Mary Landrieu, D-La., it was always worthwhile to pay attention to the candy desk.

“We would watch the senators sort of go over to the candy desk, and it gave them a time to just talk with each other in addition to have a piece of candy, just to give a little, you know, energy for the work ahead.” When asked if deals were made over the candy, Campbell said perhaps.

“That will never know. Could be, but certainly relationships are formed,” she said with a smile.