The number of private sector jobs in New York increased by 11,900, or 0.1%, in November, according to preliminary seasonally adjusted figures released Thursday by the state Department of Labor.

These put the total number of private sector jobs in the state to 8,409,100, in November. The number of private sector jobs in the U.S. also increased by 0.1% in the same period, the department said.

According to the state, private sector jobs (not seasonally adjusted) increased by 123,000, or 1.5%, over the year in November 2024, which is higher than the 1.3% increase in the number of private sector jobs in the U.S.

The state's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained steady at 4.4% in November while the state's labor force (seasonally adjusted) decreased by 5,100.

The number of private sector jobs is calculated by a payroll survey of New York businesses conducted by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

The statewide unemployment rate held steady at 4.4% in November. New York City’s unemployment rate also remained constant at 5.4%. The rest of the state's unemployment rate also remained the same at 3.6% in November.