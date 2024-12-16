PALM BEACH, Fla. — President-elect Donald Trump joined SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son at his Florida home on Monday to announce that the company is investing $100 billion in U.S. projects over the next four years.

Trump called Son one of the most successful investors in the world



"He’s doing this because he feels very optimistic about our country since the election," Trump said of the investment, which is expected to create at least 100,000 American jobs.

"This historic investment is a monumental demonstration of confidence in America’s future, and it will help ensure that artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and other industries of tomorrow are built, created and grown right here in the USA," Trump said before boldly asking Son if he would double his investment to $200 billion.

"My promise is $100 billion, but he's now asking to do more," Son said when put on the spot. "I think with your leadership, my partnershp with you, with your support, I will try to make it happen."

SoftBank invested $50 billion and created 50,000 jobs in the United States during Trump's first term in office.

In a post on his Truth Social site Tuesday, Trump said anyone making a $1 billion investment in the United States "will receive fully expedited approvals and permits, including, but in no way limited to, all Environmental approvals."

"GET READY TO ROCK!!!" he added.

Japanese technology group SoftBank makes investments in a variety of companies that it groups together in a series of Vision Funds. The company's investment portfolio includes search engine Yahoo, Chinese retailer Alibaba and artificial intelligence company Nvidia.