WASHINGTON — The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau finalized a rule Thursday that will reduce the overdraft fees banks charge consumers. Under the new rule, large banks will have to cap their overdraft fees at $5, offer overdraft loans as a courtesy with an at-cost fee or disclose the terms of their overdraft loans.

“For far too long, the largest banks have exploited a legal loophole that has drained billions of dollars from Americans’ deposit accounts,” CFPB Director Rohit Chopra said in a statement. “The CFPB is cracking down on these excessive junk fees and requiring big banks to come clean about the interest rate they’re charging on overdraft loans.”

According to the agency, about 23 million U.S. households pay overdraft fees annually. The rule change is expected to save those customers about $225 per year.

Overdraft loans have been exempted from federal lending laws since 1969, when the Federal Reserve said banks honoring checks that had not cleared could charge their customers. The CFPB said overdraft loans have since become a major profit driver for banks, bringing in $5.83 billion in revenue in 2023 alone.

While the ruling was hailed by the Consumer Federation of America as a major milestone in leveling the playing field between regular people and big banks, the American Bankers Association called it misguided.

“By taking this action, the Bureau has once again chosen to prioritize demonizing highly regulated and transparent bank fees over its mission to help consumers,” ABA President Rob Nichols said in a statement.

The rule, which affects banks with more than $10 billion in assets, will “make it significantly harder for banks to offer this valuable service to their customers, including those who have few other options to cover essential payments,” Nichols said.