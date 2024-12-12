Newly seated Sen. Adam Schiff of California says President-elect Donald Trump's threats to go after him and other political adversaries is “the kind of talk you hear from dictators."

What You Need To Know Sen. Adam Schiff was sworn into the Senate this week to serve out the remainder of the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein's term, and will be sworn in next month for a full six-year term



Schiff has served in the House for more than two decades, but rose to prominence during the first Trump administration as a foil to the former president, who will be sworn in as president next year



During an exclusive interview with Spectrum News, Schiff said Trump should not be threatening to jail his political opponents, but that he believes blanket pardons for himself and members of the January 6 committee would set "a precedent that will undoubtedly be abused by the incoming president"



As a member of the Senate, Schiff will also play a role in the confirmation process of Trump's nominees — some of which he has reservations about

In an exclusive interview Thursday with Spectrum News, Schiff responded to an interview that aired Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press.

Trump claimed without evidence that Schiff and other members of the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the Capitol broke the law and should be put in prison.

Schiff said he is “enormously proud” of the committee’s work, and that the panel held "some of the most important public hearings since Watergate to expose what went into that violent attack on the Capitol.”

When asked if he had consulted a lawyer and if he was concerned about the incoming administration coming after him, Schiff said he has not sought legal counsel.

“I don't know what to make of these threats. Former President Trump makes a lot of threats all the time. It's certainly not the way a president should speak about jailing their political opponents. That's the kind of talk you hear from dictators,” he said.

“We had the first interference with a peaceful transfer of power in our history. Donald Trump might not like that — doesn't like that — because he was responsible for inciting that violence, but we're all proud of what we did and that's an important responsibility in Congress of doing oversight.”

President Joe Biden is reportedly weighing whether to issue blanket pardons to Schiff and other political adversaries of Trump to shield them from threats of criminal investigation and prosecution. Schiff has said he doesn’t want a pardon because he did nothing wrong and broadly opposes such pardons because of the precedent it could set for Trump and other future presidents.

Ultimately though, Schiff said, it will be up to Biden to decide what to do. When asked if he had spoken to Biden or the White House directly, Schiff said he’s “made my views known both publicly and privately.”

Schiff ran for Senate on issues such as creating affordable housing and reducing the cost of living for families — the latter a campaign promise by Trump too.

"When I win, I will immediately bring prices down starting on day one. I will immediately end Kamala's war on energy and we will drill, baby, drill,” promised Trump in August during a press conference..

But in an interview with Time magazine for their Person of the Year issue published on Thursday, Trump walked back that promise.

“I'd like to bring them down. It's hard to bring things down once they're up. You know, it's very hard,” Trump told the magazine.

Schiff said “that's certainly a change of message from [Trump’s] campaign, which was all about bringing prices down,” but he said the apparent backtracking isn't surprising, given the president-elect’s policy proposals.

“When he talks about mass deportations, of course he's talking about deporting a lot of the people who build our houses – that's going to drive up labor costs. What he's talking about – deporting farm workers – that's going to drive up food costs,” pointed out Schiff.

“I'm not surprised if he's trying to backtrack a bit on his promises to lower prices, because his policies, including tariffs, are going to drive up prices of consumer goods. So hopefully he will think harder on how he can accomplish what he promised during the campaign, because he promised lower prices.”

As senator, Schiff will vote on whether to confirm Trump’s cabinet nominees, a privilege not afforded to members of the House. As a former chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, Schiff admits he has reservations about some of Trump’s nominees, particularly former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, now a Republican and Trump’s pick to be director of national intelligence.

“She never served on the Intelligence Committee in the House, she never served with an intelligence agency, she never had an intelligence function in the military so she has zero experience with intelligence,” said Schiff, adding that intelligence is an area where “it takes a lot of time to come up to speed.”

“Leading those agencies with no experience, that's a problem. But perhaps the bigger problem is she's demonstrated really bad judgment at a minimum, of really bad judgment, cozying up to a dictator like [recently ousted Syrian leader] Bashar al-Assad, echoing Kremlin talking points, seeming to side with the Kremlin over our ally Ukraine in the war in Ukraine,” he continued.

Schiff will spend December serving on the committees once occupied by the women whose Senate seat he now holds -- the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein and Sen. Laphonza Butler, but he will receive his own committee assignments come January. When asked if he had heard from Gabbard’s team about a meeting, he said that he would have to check with his staff to see if Gabbard had reached out, but “would imagine that they're focusing on the current members of that committee.”

“I think, given that the new members don't have permanent committee assignments yet, we're probably among the latter people who will be meeting with the nominees,” said Schiff, but added he would “absolutely” meet with Trump’s nominees. “Anyone who's going to come before a committee I serve on, I'll want to meet with, and others that go to the floor I still may want to meet with, and so I look forward to it.”

Spectrum News also spoke with Schiff about his first days in the Senate, how it differs from the House, and about his priorities for his full six-year term that begins in January. More from that conversation will be published on Friday.