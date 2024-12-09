Unemployment among people with disabilities in New York remains frustratingly high at 67%.

In order to address the issue, Gov. Kathy Hochul issued an executive order in September committing New York to be an “Employment First State” and to increase “Competitive Integrated Employment for New Yorkers with Disabilities."

If the Preferred Source Modernization Act, which was passed unanimously by the state Legislature in 2022, is not made permanent, the program will revert back to what advocates call “outdated language and principles” that do not meet the governor’s Employment First mandate.

Howard Gross owns eBizDocs, an electronic content solutions provider in Menands, where over 60% of employees have disabilities. He joined Capital Tonight’s Susan Arbetter to advocate for hiring people with disabilities, as well as to push the state legislature to make permanent the Preferred Source Modernization Act.