Several New York and Pennsylvania House Republicans, led by Rep. Nick Langworthy, called on Gov. Kathy Hochul to end opposition to a proposed natural gas pipeline that would’ve run through parts of the Southern Tier and Western New York, according to a letter they sent Thursday.

Known as the Northern Access Pipeline, National Fuel Gas Co. proposed a decade ago to build a two-foot wide, 96-mile pipeline that would run through parts of Allegany, Cattaraugus and Erie counties, as well as one county in Pennsylvania, and carry natural gas to a variety of places in North America.

In 2017, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) denied certification of the pipeline using the federal Clean Water Act. After years of a legal back and forth, delays and costs, National Fuel in recent weeks decided to cancel the project.

“The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) decision to stand in the way of this key natural gas pipeline infrastructure project — despite Federal approval — caused extensive delays and increased project costs, with the ongoing challenge of trying to develop in the current regulatory environment in New York,” Langworthy and the other lawmakers wrote in their letter. “This action has once again robbed our state of a key opportunity for greater energy security and prevented increased access across the Northeast, the Midwest, and Canada to affordable, reliable natural gas.”

Republicans have maintained the project would’ve created economic opportunities for the state and region.

“Some of our state’s most rural counties in the Southern Tier could have benefited from increased local tax revenue and new jobs to complete this integral pipeline. Initial project estimates expected a peak construction workforce at 1,680 jobs, with much of the work expected to have been completed by companies in New York,” the letter read.

Co-signing the letter were New York Reps. Claudia Tenney, Michael Lawler, Nicole Malliotakis, Andrew Garbarino and Nick LaLota.

Environmental groups and advocates have been opposed to the project.