Senator-elect Adam Schiff, D-Calif., will be sworn into office Monday, Dec. 9 according to sources familiar with the plans.

Schiff, who won a special election in November to serve out the remainder of the late-Sen. Dianne Feinstein's term, was elected to serve a six-year term begining in January 2025. Sen. Laphonza Butler, D-Calif, was appointed by Governor Gavin Newsom to temporarily fill the seat following Feinstein's passing in September 2023, but decided not to run for the seat herself.

Schiff will be sworn in alongside Sen.-Elect Andy Kim of New Jersey, who won a special election in November as well.

A spokesperson for Schiff said more information will be made available in the coming days about time exact timing of the ceremony and that Schiff is grateful for the collegiality and assistance of Sens. Butler and Helmy, and Senator-elect Kim during this transition.

Schiff bested fellow California Democratic Reps. Barbara Lee and Katie Porter in a crowded primary field to win the party's nomination before fending off Republican challenger and former Los Angeles Dodgers standout Steve Garvey to win the general election.

Schiff entered Congress in 2001, but he became a household name to many Americans after Donald Trump became president. As chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Schiff was tapped to lead Trump’s first impeachment trial, and he later served on the Jan. 6 committee that investigated the events leading up to the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“One thing you can tell about Donald Trump, and that is he ignores people that he’s not worried about, ignores people who are not effective. But those who are effective, those that stand up to him — he goes after them,” Schiff said, sitting in his office on Capitol Hill earlier this year. “He runs that party, tragically, but I am proud of standing up to him. I will continue to stand up to him no matter what they throw my way.”

That was before Trump won re-election, a possibility Schiff was very cognizant of when he was running for Senate. It concerned him so much, he even called on President Joe Biden to drop out of the race in the days following the first presidential debate in late June.

But Schiff told Spectrum News that he promises “get things done, no matter who the president is.”

“But I do fear that if he were ever to become president, all of us are going to have to be spending a lot of time just defending our democracy, our institutions, protecting the Justice Department from being weaponized against his opponents, protecting civil servants from being essentially drummed out of their jobs and in favor of political hacks. We're going to have to be doing some very basic defense of our democracy,” Schiff said in May.