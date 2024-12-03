Every two years, Washington’s newest legislators huddle on Capitol Hill for orientation just days after being elected, getting a crash course in legislating, hiring staff, and selecting an office that will become their home away from home over the next two years.

While it may not be the most glamorous form of Congressional pageantry, the office lottery is one of the more fun and light moments shared by the bipartisan group of soon-to-be lawmakers. It’s Washington’s version of “House Hunters,” except without the beautiful coastal views and the HGTV camera crew.

Numbered chips are placed in a box by the , and a randomized list of the lawmakers names are projected on the screen. Superintendent of House Office Buildings Joseph Yates calls each lawmaker, one by one to draw their number.

It all comes down to luck.

For Laura Gillen of New York, she received whoops and cheers when she had the good fortune of drawing #1 to choose her office first, slapping high-fives with her colleagues on her way back to her seat. Others, such as Craig Goldman of Texas, received some groans of sympathy when he drew number 48 of 57, meaning he would be one of the last to select his office.

Luz Rivas, who will represent the San Fernando Valley and succeed retiring Rep. Tony Cárdenas, wasn’t necessarily a winner, drawing number 43. But Rivas was one of the few lucky ones who got exactly what she wanted.

“I got one of my top three choices,” she told us excitedly as we walked with her to her new office, 1319 Longworth, currently occupied by freshman Rep. John James, R-Mich., who is vacating the office for better digs following his reelection. Ahead of the lottery, staffers and new members get to tour some of the offices that are up for grabs, and James’ office felt like a good fit.

“I like the views of the park, I like the space for the team,” said Rivas of why the office was so high on her list.

We tagged along with Rivas after she selected the office to see the space with fresh eyes.

“Now I can walk in and start to think about where desks are going to go, where chairs, how the reception area is going to look very exciting. I want people to walk in and feel welcomed to my office. especially constituents that come from Los Angeles to D.C.,” she explained.

Her new office comes with plenty of closet space and privacy, as well as plenty of room for her growing staff.

“Oh, I love this. It's like a little apartment in here!” she exclaimed as her team showed her the private bathroom and kitchenette area.

Over the next several weeks, staffers from the office of the Architect of the Capitol will get to work to make sure offices like Rivas’ are ready for day one, from installing new carpets and drapes to fresh coats of paint.

Rivas still has a few weeks until she moves into her new home, but she’s already invited us back to tour the place once she’s unpacked.

“It's a great office, and I can already envision how my team and I are going to fit into that office,” she said. “I think we are all ready for January.”