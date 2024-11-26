BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Thanksgiving is a day for traditions like turkey, football and watching the parade.

Dank dispensary owner Aaron Van Camp said in his family they had a more discreet custom as well.

"Once I became about 19 years old, I realized that my uncles weren't walking the dog before dinner. They invited me on the walk and the dog wasn't coming and it's something I think that's a practice in a lot of families where they take that cousins walk before the meal," Van Camp said.

Last year, he found out quite a few families might be taking that cousins walk. Van Camp said when he arrived at the store the day before Thanksgiving there were about 180 missed calls already.

"I didn't really believe it was going to be people coming in the droves that they did but that ended up basically beating out 4/20 for us as our largest day, which is a bit of a surprise as well because we thought Black Friday was going to be the day but Black Friday was much slower. Green Wednesday really was the day," he said.

As Van Camp prepares for the New York cannabis industry's second Green Wednesday, he said he's not the only one expecting a busy day. The owner said large out-of-state brands have connected with Dank and are offering big price breaks in an attempt to break into the burgeoning market.

"You're going to be seeing significant deals here and other places around town. A lot of that is based on the brands extending that in a competitive marketplace, trying to really come after that market share now," Van Camp said.

That leaves license holders in a tricky spot because of the state's strict marketing regulations. Van Camp said it's a delicate balance.

"The people that are finessing those regulations and figuring out how to work those deals within the regulations and to work things out for them while staying ahead of rules and regulations are really going to benefit from this," he said.

With New York now in its open licensing phase and more and more dispensaries popping up, Van Camp expects the lower prices consumers will see Wednesday to be just the beginning.

"For me it's not the best thing in the world but for the customer, yeah, you're going to have a lower price here. It's going to be across the board, people are going to be making less money but the customers going to be way more happy and hopefully take a bigger share of the black market," he said.

The state requires all cannabis in New York be explicitly grown, processed and sold by Office of Cannabis Management licensees. However, Van Camp said out-of-state brands can leverage their established brand names and formulas developed in other states which he says should mean, not just better prices, but better and more diverse products for consumers.