The number of private sector jobs in New York decreased slightly — .01% — in October, according to preliminary seasonally adjusted figures released Thursday by the state Department of Labor.

These put the total number of private sector jobs in the state to 8,391,200 in October, a drop of 800 jobs from the month before.

According to the state, private sector jobs (not seasonally adjusted) increased by 104,300, or 1.3%, over the year in October 2024, which is slightly higher than the 1.2% increase in the number of private sector jobs in the U.S.

The state's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained steady at 4.4% in October, while the state's labor force (seasonally adjusted) decreased by 3,400.

The number of private sector jobs is calculated by a payroll survey of New York businesses conducted by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

The statewide unemployment rate held steady at 4.4% in October. New York City’s unemployment rate increased from 5.3% to 5.4%. The rest of the state's unemployment rate decreased from 3.7% to 3.6% in October.