A week after winning her re-election bid, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand said Tuesday she's inviting President-elect Donald Trump to tour the semiconductor manufacturing industry in New York.

"So that he can see for himself that these are jobs that will last for decades and that we want to be competitive with China, something he's said publicly many times, he wants to out compete China. New York is the way to do that," she told Spectrum News 1.

This comes after Trump said tariffs would do more for manufacturing than funding provided by the CHIPS and Science Act.

Republicans in Congress have also criticized the 2022 law, specifically for the environmental regulation components, which they say are slowing down projects.

Upstate New York has several semiconductor investments tied to the CHIPS Act, including Micron in Syracuse, IBM in the Hudson Valley and GlobalFoundries in the Capital Region.