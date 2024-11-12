The New York state Office of Cannabis Management approved a six-month extension for provisional licenses for retailers with former marijuana convictions who want to open a recreational store, the office announced Tuesday.

Conditional Adult Use Retail Dispensary Licenses, known as the CAURD program, was created by the state to prioritize upcoming business owners with a cannabis conviction under former drug laws or people who have a family member with a previous conviction.

The first cohort of provisional licenses is set to expire at the end of this month.

“This extension addresses delays due to issues such as the Social Equity Fund, litigation & the recent change allowing CAURD provisional licensees to relocate,” the office of Cannabis Management wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Provisional CAURD licensees must obtain their final CAURD license after meeting all requirements to prevent expiration. — NYS Office of Cannabis Management (@nys_cannabis) November 12, 2024

The program was blocked for about four months last year after a court injunction blocked the issuing, processing and reviewing of CAURD licenses. That injunction was lifted in December 2023.

The office says provisional CAURD licensees must obtain their final CAURD license after meeting all requirements to prevent expiration.