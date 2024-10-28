Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner filed a civil lawsuit Monday to stop billionaire businessman Elon Musk’s America PAC from giving away money to randomly selected registered voters in swing states.

Earlier this month, the PAC, which supports former President Donald Trump, started a lottery in the swing states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, entering voters in a chance to win $1 million each day in the runup to Election Day in exchange for signing a petition that said they support free speech and the right to bear arms.

What You Need To Know The Philadelphia District Attorney filed a civil lawsuit Monday to stop Elon Musk’s America PAC from giving away money to randomly selected registered voters in swing states



Earlier this month, the PAC, which supports former President Donald Trump, started a lottery in the swing states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, entering voters in a chance to win $1 million each day in the runup to Election Day in exchange for signing a petition that said they support free speech and the right to bear arms



“America PAC and Musk must be stopped, immediately, before the upcoming Presidential Election on Nov. 5,” according to the lawsuit filed by Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner



Musk has been campaigning for Trump, including the rally for the GOP nominee at Madison Square Garden Sunday night

“The Philadelphia District Attorney is charged with protecting the public from public nuisances and unfair trade practices, including illegal lotteries,” the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office said in a statement Monday. “The DA is also charged with protecting the public from interference with the integrity of elections.”

Filed in Philadelphia Common Pleas Court, the suit is the first to legally challenge the America PAC lottery that has so far given away $9 million — almost half of which has gone to registered voters in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania. The PAC is backed by Musk, who has donated almost $120 million to help reelect Trump.

“America PAC and Musk must be stopped, immediately, before the upcoming Presidential Election on Nov. 5,” according to the lawsuit filed by Krasner. “That is because America PAC and Musk hatched their illegal lottery scheme to influence voters in that election.”

Last week, the Department of Justice reportedly issued a warning letter to the billionaire entrepreneur saying the PAC’s actions violate federal election law by inducing voters.

America PAC did not respond to Spectrum News’ request for comment before deadline.

Musk endorsed Trump in July, the same day an assassin attempted to take the former president’s life, writing on the X social media platform he owns, “I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery.” He has since become one of the former president’s biggest backers and most vocal supporters, including a campaign appearance at the Trump rally at Madison Square Garden Sunday night, where he pushed for early voting.

Trump said last month during a speech to the Economic Club of New York he would appoint Musk to lead a new government efficiency commission that will audit the entire federal government and develop an action plan to eliminate fraud and improper payments.