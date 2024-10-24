Two months after a rumored Beyoncé performance at the Democratic National Convention failed to materialize, the former Destiny's Child member will perform during a rally for Vice President Kamala Harris in Houston Friday, an official familiar with the planning told The Associated Press.

The campaign declined to comment to Spectrum News about the event. Beyoncé, who endorsed Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Joe Biden and Harris in 2020, had previously given the vice president permission to use her hit song "Freedom" at her events and in campaign advertisements.

The performer known as "Queen Bey" joins a long and diverse list of musicians and celebrities who have endorsed Harris, as well as those campaigning for the vice president with less than two weeks until Election Day.

On Thursday, rock icon Bruce Springsteen is scheduled to perform at a rally for Harris in an Atlanta suburb. On Tuesday, rap icon Eminem appeared at a get-out-the-vote event for Harris in Detroit, where he introduced former President Barack Obama.

Harris' event in Texas is set to focus on abortion, and will be joined by women who have been directly impacted by the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade two years ago. She will deliver remarks highlighting the consequences of the ruling.

Texas bans all abortions with the exception of when a mother’s life is at risk, the Harris team sees the state as a prime example of the impacts of the decision that ended the constitutional right to an abortion and sparked a wave of restrictions in states nationwide.

Democratic Senate candidate Rep. Colin Allred, who is looking to oust two-term GOP Sen. Ted Cruz, will attend the Friday event as well, the campaign official added. Democrats are hoping that Allred, who has run close to Cruz in polling over the last few weeks, can pull off an upset in the Lone Star State in a year that features a tough map for retaining control of the Senate.

While in Texas, Harris will also sit for an interview with podcaster Brene Brown, who has over 5 million followers on Instagram.

Texas is not considered a battleground in this year’s presidential race, but Democrats have looked to put a spotlight on the issue of abortion following Roe’s overturning, as polls show a majority of Americans disagree with the decision. The Harris team has leaned into highlighting that the vice president’s GOP opponent, former President Donald Trump, appointed three of the justices who ruled in the majority in the Supreme Court decision reversing Roe. The Harris campaign and Democrats around the country have warned that a national abortion ban could be possible if Trump is given a second term.

Trump has said he would not sign a national ban, but touted his role in overturning Roe and returning the issue of abortion to be regulated by individual states.

Spectrum News' Maddie Gannon contributed to this report.