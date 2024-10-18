New York is one year ahead of schedule for hitting some of its clean energy goals outlined in the 2019 state climate law, the state announced Thursday.

So far, 6 gigawatts of solar have been installed statewide.

That energy is enough to power more than 1 million homes.

According to the New York state Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), reaching this goal has also generated about $9.2 billion in private investment.

The state's next goal will be to hit 10 gigawatts by 2030.

"This is not only a huge benefit to consumers, a huge benefit to our environment but also a huge benefit to our economy," NYSERDA President and CEO Doreen Harris said. "We are the number one community solar market in the nation two years going and there will be many more to come because this is just the beginning folks."

State officials say these solar projects have created more than 14,000 jobs statewide.