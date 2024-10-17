President Biden is traveling to Germany and will meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Thursday and Friday to discuss support for Ukraine and other issues. The two are expected to reaffirm their shared commitment to democracy and collaborate on trade and technology issues, according to a senior administration official.

“We have had a partnership with Germany that’s very strong on combating antisemitism, combating xenophobia, promoting tolerance, promoting fundamental freedoms -- not just in our countries but around the world -- supporting frontline democracies, building resilience in places like Moldova and Ukraine,” the official said during a briefing about the president’s trip, which was originally scheduled for last week but postponed because of Hurricane Milton.

While in Europe, the president will also meet with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss next steps in supporting Ukraine and addressing the growing conflict in the Middle East. The senior administration official said the leaders will be working to find a sustainable diplomatic solution to the conflict between Israel and Lebanon, the situation in Gaza and the risk of escalation with Iran.

Biden spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday, when the two leaders talked about Ukraine’s plan for victory in a war that is approaching the end of a second year with no end in sight. This week, Biden pledged an additional $425 million in support that includes anti-tank missiles, air defense and ammunition that are critical to Ukraine’s needs on the front lines — all of which were part of Zelensky’s proposed victory plan.

Another part of the plan — for Ukraine to receive an invitation to join NATO — has not received U.S. support.

“There is not consensus at this time to offer Ukraine an invitation,” the senior administration official said. “At the NATO summit a couple months ago in July, all 32 allies affirmed that Ukraine is on an irreversible path to membership, so the question is about the tactics of how to encourage that path and how to gain consensus on the next steps.”

He said the U.S. is working to put “Ukraine in a position of strength. We want it to prevail in this war, and we need to give it the capabilities that it needs to do that, but we cannot do that alone. We need to do that with our partners and allies.”

Biden is set to meet with members of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group next month. Last month, leaders from 57 countries and the European Union supporting Ukraine’s defense discussed their continued support for providing Ukraine with military assistance in their 24th meeting since the war began.

“This is not just a war about Ukraine’s independence, its sovereignty, its territorial integrity and its democratic character, although it is all of those things,” the senior administration official said. “But above and beyond that, this is about the world order.”