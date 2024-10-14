Fox News announced Monday that it will air an interview with Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris on Wednesday.

The Fox News Channel’s chief political anchor Bret Baier will conduct the interview in Pennsylvania, where Harris and former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee, are both campaigning this week.

Airing during “Special Report with Bret Baier,” it is the first formal sit-down interview Harris has ever given the network. Baier will anchor his show from Pennsylvania on Oct. 16; the interview will air at 6 p.m. ET. The interview is set to air the same day that the network is set to show a town hall with Trump focused on women's issues.

With the most recent polls showing Trump and Harris running neck and neck, the vice president has been ramping up her media appearances in the final weeks of the 2024 election season. Last week, she appeared on “60 Minutes," “The View" and "The Howard Stern Show," as well as the "Call Her Daddy" podcast.

This week, Harris will take part in a radio town hall in Detroit with "The Breakfast Club" host Charlamagne tha God. Harris also appeared on "Roland Martin Unfiltered" and "The Shade Room" on Monday to discuss her newly unveiled agenda targeted at creating opportunity for Black men.

The interview on Fox News, which typically features conservative viewpoints and pundits, could give Harris an opportunity to appeal to Republican voters who may be disenchanted with Trump. Harris' campaign has been surging outreach to Republicans who are put off by the former president, including a campaign event with former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney earlier this month.

Harris has been pushing Trump to take part in another debate, but the Republican nominee has declined all entreaties, including an invitation from Fox News.