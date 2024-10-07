LOS ANGELES — Inside El Sereno GreenGrocer, Erika Crenshaw greets each customer with a smile, welcoming them into a shop that’s become a cornerstone of the community.

Together with her partner Patricia Torres, Crenshaw opened the store last year, offering locally and organically grown produce with a commitment to social responsibility.

“It’s a mix of a farmers market, convenience store and grocery shop, all while trying to stay connected with the people here,” Torres said.

However, 2024 has presented new challenges for the business.

“Basically, starting in January, our sales really flattened out. We started talking to other local businesses, and it’s been across the board, whether a business has been open for five years, 10 years or 20 years. Everyone’s saying 2024 has been one of the worst on record. We’re playing with all kinds of ways to drive more people here, whether that’s social media, marketing or getting different merch that people love,” said Torres. “We’re still having folks come through, but sales have definitely slowed down this year. As we talk to people, it’s everything from inflation — things are just super expensive. It’s also the general morale in the United States. There’s a lot of global and local politics exhausting people.”

And as the presidential election looms, many in the community share feelings of uncertainty.

“There’s a gloomy feeling about what’s going to happen politically,” Torres said.

The concerns of the local Latino population mirror those of many Americans.

“Health care, housing, education, food,” Crenshaw listed, pointing out that the worries are universal.

Their store represents more than a place to buy groceries.

“This shop is our way of speaking to these issues — the economy and the climate,” Torres said.

Recent polling by UnidosUS, the nation’s largest Latino civil rights organization, shows that these concerns are top of mind for Latino voters.

“Latino voters are focused on the cost of health care, housing and everyday expenses,” said Matt Barreto, UCLA professor and expert on Latino voter issues. “There’s also attention on abortion rights and immigrant rights.”

While immigration has historically been a key issue for Latino voters, it has taken a backseat this election cycle.

“Latinos are waiting to see what Congress will do about immigration,” Barreto said.

For Crenshaw and Torres, their mission extends beyond making a living.

“This is what it’s about. I want to do this,” Crenshaw said, emphasizing commitment to their community.

They say over the next few months, they hope to see sales improve and have opened a GoFundMe to raise $500,000 to continue to expand their mission.

But despite the challenges they have faced as first-time business owners, they say they will continue to build their brand. The co-owners believe that real change starts at the local level — one customer at a time.