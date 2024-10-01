With five weeks to go until Election Day, we look at the important dates for this election season.

Nov. 5: Election Day. The annual day for the election of federal public officials is the final day of voting for U.S. president, vice president and members of the U.S. House of Representatives, as well as one-third of U.S. Senators.

Dec. 8: “Safe Harbor” deadline. This is the date by which states must certify their voters’ results.

Dec. 17: Electors in each state cast their votes. As part of the election process, each state’s chosen members of the Electoral College, known as electors, cast their votes for president and vice president on this day. Votes cast through the Electoral College determine the election’s winner.

Jan. 3, 2025: The 119th U.S. Congress convenes. Each newly elected senator is sworn in by the Vice President of the United States, who also serves as the Senate’s president. Newly elected members of the Senate and the House take an oath. The Republican and Democratic parties in the Senate select their leaders. In the House, each party chooses their speaker.

Jan. 6, 2025: During a joint session, both houses of Congress count electoral votes and certify the winner of the 2024 United States presidential election.

Jan. 20, 2025: Inauguration Day. The winner of the election will be sworn in at the U.S. Capitol for the country’s 60th presidential inauguration.