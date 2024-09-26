Weeks before her self-titled memoir “Melania” is set to be released, former first lady Melania Trump said she wrote the book to “tell my story and the truth.”

In her first interview in more than two years Thursday, Trump told Fox & Friends host Ainsley Earhardt, “I want to put the record straight," charging that “a lot of misinformation and falsehoods [have been] written about me.”

During her interview at Trump Tower in New York City, Trump said she supports her husband, Donald Trump, running for reelection, saying “he is passionate to make America great again.”

She justified her decision to attend the Republican National Convention in July, but not speak, saying she had said what she wanted to say in a “beautiful letter to America” she wrote July 14, one day after the first attempted assassination of her husband.

“In one way, that letter was my speech,” Trump said of what she wrote at the time. In it, she said, “a monster who recognized my husband as an inhuman political machine attempted to ring [sic] out Donald’s passion.” She encouraged Americans to “look beyond the left and the right, beyond the red and the blue” to fight for a better life together.

Trump said she was watching television at the time an assassin fired the shot that grazed her husband’s ear during a rally in Butler, Pa., though she didn’t see it in real time. Responding to a call from her chief of staff that it had happened, Trump said she rewound her TV recording three minutes later.

“When you see him on the floor, you don’t know what really happened,” she said, adding that she tried calling her husband, but he didn’t answer the phone.

When she did get through, she said their son Barron rushed into the room after being outside playing sports. She described the conversation as being “very, very difficult.”

Trump was born in Slovenia and worked as a model before moving to the United States in 1996. Now 54, she met Donald Trump in 1998, and the two married in 2005. They have one child together: 18-year-old Barron.

Trump criticized the mainstream media for going “quiet” about the July 13 assassination attempt days after it happened.

“This is not normal,” she said. “Is it really shocking that all this egregious violence goes against my husband, especially that we hear the leaders from the opposition party and mainstream media branding him as a threat to democracy, calling him vile names? They only fueling [sic] a toxic atmosphere and giving power, all of these people that they want to do harm to him. This needs to stop. The country needs to unite.”

She acknowledged “strong tweets” from her husband “but everything else [is] great for this country.”

During the second assassination attempt Sept. 15 at the golf course near Mar-A-Lago in Florida, Trump said she was in New York City when she saw it on television.

“Both of the events, they were really miracles,” she said. “It’s almost like the country really, really needs him.”

Trump said she wished people knew that her husband is a family man who loves the country and wants to make the country prosperous.

When asked for her reaction to Vice President Kamala Harris replacing President Joe Biden as the Democratic presidential nominee, she responded: “The record speaks for itself.”

Echoing much of what her husband has said on the campaign trail, she said people were struggling to buy necessities for their families, and that wars are going on around the world.

“They were dying under this administration because of weak leadership,” she said, echoing her husband's claims of an open border and fentanyl pouring into the U.S., killing young people. (Illegal border encounters have declined significantly in recent months, with record amounts of fentanyl seized, per U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.)

“If we compare these four years under this administration compared to four years under my husband as commander in chief, he was leading the country through peace, through strength, and the border was safer than ever before,” she said.