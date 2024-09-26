Byron Brown will be resigning as mayor of Buffalo in the coming weeks to become the next president and CEO of Western Regional Off-Track Betting, he announced Monday.

Brown accepted the position after the OTB board of directors held a meeting in Batavia and voted to approve his contract last Thursday. Board Chair Dennis Bassett says Brown’s contract will pay him $295,000 annually.

"Over the past two decades, we’ve transformed Buffalo together — revitalizing our waterfront, growing our economy, improving our infrastructure and building a stronger, more inclusive community," Brown said at a news conference.

Brown has served as mayor since 2006.

Buffalo Common Council President Chris Scanlon will become acting mayor, as per the City Charter.

"I could not be more humbled or more honored to lead the city of Buffalo," said Scanlon. "[It's] a city I love so dearly [and] a city in which my wife and I chose to raise our family in. And I want every resident in every corner of the city to rest assured knowing that we will work every day to ensure that you are well served and well represented.”

Erie County Democratic Committee Chair Jeremy Zellner released a statement, saying in part:

"Byron Brown broke barriers as New York’s first black State Senator from Upstate New York, before becoming Buffalo’s longest-serving mayor. After nearly three decades in public office I wish him well in this new chapter in his life.

The Democratic Party’s next objective is to elect a mayor in 2025 with the community support necessary to make and stand by difficult choices and decisions.

Our party has met the dramatic changes of the past 10 months with unity and strength. That must be the blueprint for this transition as well."