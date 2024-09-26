Byron Brown will be resigning as mayor of Buffalo in the coming weeks to become the next president and CEO of Western Regional Off-Track Betting, he announced Monday.

Watch as Byron Brown announces he will resign as Buffalo mayor to accept a position as president and CEO of Western Regional OTB. pic.twitter.com/0xo6KsUuWA — Spectrum News 1 BUF (@SPECNews1BUF) September 30, 2024

Brown accepted the position after the OTB board of directors held a meeting in Batavia and voted to approve his contract last Thursday. Board Chair Dennis Bassett says Brown’s contract will pay him $295,000 annually.

"Over the past two decades, we’ve transformed Buffalo together — revitalizing our waterfront, growing our economy, improving our infrastructure and building a stronger, more inclusive community," Brown said at a news conference.

Brown has served as mayor since 2006.

Buffalo Common Council President Chris Scanlon will become acting mayor, as per the City Charter.

"I could not be more humbled or more honored to lead the city of Buffalo," said Scanlon. "[It's] a city I love so dearly [and] a city in which my wife and I chose to raise our family in. And I want every resident in every corner of the city to rest assured knowing that we will work every day to ensure that you are well served and well represented.”

"I am ready to lead this city," Buffalo Common Council President Chris Scanlon said Monday. Scanlon will become acting mayor of Buffalo following the resignation of Byron Brown. pic.twitter.com/sE6xj7mQbx — Spectrum News 1 BUF (@SPECNews1BUF) September 30, 2024