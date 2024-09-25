BUFFALO, N.Y. -- When Dank opened up in downtown Buffalo last summer as the region's first dispensary, owner Aaron Van Camp anticipated enthusiasm and good sales. More than a year later, he said the enthusiasm hasn't really waned with 300-400 customers daily.

"The numbers are holding very true to last year as far as people through the door. It's just more of a basket size issue that's got the numbers down a little bit but that's a good thing for the consumer because the products are getting cheaper and more affordable," Van Camp said.

Dank has not had too much competition during his first year and change in business. There are roughly 20 dispensaries currently in the region but a quick look at the state's proximity protected locations map shows several dozen more pending.

"It's definitely a scary thing," he said. "For us, we're exploring our options, we're looking into selling the business. We've been in talks with the state about that, about when they are going to transition the license."

Van Camp said he has not signed with a broker but has discussed with the Office of Cannabis Management how and when he could transfer his license to someone else. He said the state doesn't have a clear policy yet.

He also expected the OCM to add another 100 licensees to the queue soon and says New York has not fulfilled many of its initial promises.

"From things that I wanted to do to now, things have changed a lot where you've got to be strategic and do what's best for you and the business and things of that nature so if we have an option to move along at this point we think that we very well may," Van Camp said.

In the meantime, he expects dispensaries to essentially become neighborhood stores. Van Camp said it will be difficult for incoming stores to differentiate themselves.

"You might think here the McDonald's is better in Arcade than it is in Orchard Park but you're not going to drive 45 minutes for breakfast if you can get a very, very similar product at the one three minutes from your house," he said.

The owner does believe the state could review its proximity rules which currently ban stores from being within 1000 feet of each other in most cases. He said there should be greater consideration for income and population density.