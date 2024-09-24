The New York state Office of Renewable Energy Siting and Electric Transmission has issued two siting permits for two major renewable energy projects in upstate New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday.

The sites are the Rich Road Solar Energy Center, in the town of Canton, in St. Lawrence County, and Prattsburgh Wind LLC, in Steuben County.

The Rich Road project, a 240 MW solar farm supplemented with an additional 20 MW battery energy storage, is estimated it would generate clean energy capable of powering more than 61,000 average-sized homes. The Prattsburgh location, a 147 MW wind project, is estimated to produce enough for 62,000 homes.

Hochul said the projects are expected to create more than 380 jobs.

“These two massive renewable energy projects are prime examples of our progress in transitioning to a clean energy economy,” Hochul said in a statement. “With the issuance of these siting permits, we are creating good-paying jobs in the North Country and the Southern Tier, while providing clean sustainable energy for our families and businesses.”

These are the second and third major renewable energy facility permits issued by the state Office of Renewable Energy Siting and Electric Transmission this month. The approvals come during New York’s climate week.