Local sales tax collections in New York grew by 3.8% in September compared to the same month in 2023, according to data released Tuesday by state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli's office.

DiNapoli said collections reached $1.85 billion, which is up $68 million year over year.

In New York City, collections totaled $793 million, an increase of 4.4%, or $33 million. County and city collections in the rest of the state totaled $945 million, an increase of 3.5%.

Most counties in the state experienced year-over-year increases.

“Growth in local sales tax collections improved in August, year over year, after being flat in July,” DiNapoli said in a statement. “While this growth is certainly encouraging, local officials must keep in mind sales tax revenues can be volatile and budget cautiously.”

Monthly sales tax collections are from the cash distributions made to counties and tax-imposing cities by the state Department of Taxation and Finance, and the amounts are based on estimates of what each municipality is due.