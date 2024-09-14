Democratic vice presidential hopeful and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz believes that winning Wisconsin — and likely across the country — will be a game of inches.

"I think we understand Wisconsin is going to be close. Folks are working hard on the ground," Walz told Spectrum News in an exclusive interview shortly after his Saturday afternoon rally in Superior, Wisconsin.

But the key will be helping voters — especially rural voters, whom Walz struggled to effectively court in his own gubernatorial race — understand that the economic plan touted by Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris is set to work for them.

"We need to make sure that when we do the Farm Bill, we’re not just looking for big agriculture. We’re looking for the family farm in Wisconsin, whether that’s small dairy herds or folks trying to make it. So I think taking those messages to them, seeing the investments in infrastructure like the Blatnik Bridge here in Superior (which connects the city to Duluth, Minnesota), those are things that Kamala Harris delivered on in those rural communities," Walz said.

The biggest job for the campaign, Walz said, is to make sure that voters are able to see how the economy is working for them: having the ability to collectively bargain, being able to afford homes, seeing helpful investments in education from the federal government and bringing down the costs of needed goods like prescription drugs.

"I think those are things people think about, daily things that they’re concerned about — start bringing the price down on that, and start making sure people are paid a fair wage — which we’re seeing that happen, too," he said. "And then I’ll just say, we saw in Minnesota, when you propose tax cuts for the middle class — which Kamala Harris has done — whether it’s a child tax credit or other things, that makes a big difference."

Meanwhile, Walz said he is prepping for his face-off with GOP running mate Ohio Sen. JD Vance on Oct. 1.

"I’m working hard, continuing to try and learn the issues. I look forward to having a robust conversation about our visions of America, and I think you’re seeing us on the campaign trail that I believe in America, I believe in the middle class and I’m making sure that I have all those facts to back that up," Walz said, adding that he doesn’t currently have a stand-in for Vance to practice debating against. He did note that, while he hasn’t met Vance in person, the two have exchanged messages.

The matter of the marijuana industry — or lack thereof in Wisconsin; cannabis is illegal for both medical and recreational use in the state — has been cropping up in the Badger State, especially as word circulates that surrounding states are feeling an economic boom from the medicinal and recreational crop.

Walz wasn't firm on whether or not the drug should be legalized nationwide across the U.S., rather deferring to it as a legislative matter for Congress to hash out once "Democrats are in charge of the House and the Senate."

But he noted that the matter of transactions and banking is a key obstacle toward legalization, especially on a federal and international scale.

Having his family on the campaign trail — including his wife Gwen, daughter Hope and son Gus — has helped to lighten the mood, Walz said.

"The days on the trail, to have them there, kind of keeps you grounded. My daughter keeps me laughing, and Gwen's out working really hard, too. And as you saw in there, she is fired up about winning this thing," he added. Gwen Walz has become a key campaign surrogate, leading Teachers for Harris-Walz events across the country and displaying her own ability to lecture on the campaign trail.

Shortly after Tuesday’s presidential debate, as Walz was offering his reactions to MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, the news broke that music icon Taylor Swift had offered her endorsement to the Harris-Walz campaign — and glowingly complimented Walz in the process. What isn’t clear is if there are plans to bring Swift on the campaign trail.

"If there are, they haven’t told me," Walz said, with a laugh. "I think Taylor Swift’s message about getting informed on the issues, going through and doing your research on it, she came to the conclusion that Vice President Harris is the right person, and so that’s a good one. I know my daughter really hopes that’s happening, so if it is, I’ll let 'em know," he added.