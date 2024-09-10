As the Airport Fire rages in Orange and Riverside counties, a bipartisan group of House lawmakers are urging California Gov. Gavin Newsom to declare a state of emergency.

In a letter, six members of California's delegation to the House of Representatives — led by Republican Young Kim, fellow Republicans Ken Calvert and Michelle Steel, and Democrats Lou Correa, Katie Porter and Mike Levin — urge the state to proclaim a state of emergency, which would allow Newsom to deploy state resources and set state emergency response and recovery plans in motion. It's also a precursor to requesting federal assistance.

“As of September 10, 2024, less than 24 hours after the fire began, the Airport Fire has burned over 9,300 acres of land and is burning out of control. The fire is expected to worsen, further endangering the lives and property of our community members,” the legislators said in their letter to Newsom. “In order for our communities to have the necessary resources to ensure their public health and safety, we request that you declare a State of Emergency in Orange and Riverside Counties and permit expedited federal assistance to the impacted areas. This would unlock federal support to suppress the fire and keep our communities safe.”

The fire began near Trabuco Creek Road in Trabuco Canyon, forcing evacuations and school closures. The Orange County Fire Authority has been leading the charge in battling the blaze, while the U.S. Forest Service, CAL FIRE, Riverside County Fire Department, and local sheriff departments have been providing assistance.

Evacuation orders have been announced for 14 zones in the path of the fire, while evacuation warnings have been put in place for dozens of outlying areas in Orange and San Bernardino counties.

Further north, firefighters are also battling the 4,100 acre Bridge Fire in Los Angeles County and the Line Fire in San Bernardino County, which has burned more than 27,000 acres since it began last week. Newsom has declared a state of emergency for the Line Fire, securing federal assistance for the blaze, which the lawmakers commended.