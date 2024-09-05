Does New York’s climate plan need more nuclear energy? Nuclear New York answers that question with a resounding “yes."

With the state’s climate targets lagging at least three years behind, and its electricity needs increasing thanks to Artificial Intelligence; economic development projects like Micron; and crypto currency mining, there are stakeholders who feel investing further in nuclear power is the best way to meet the state’s energy goals within a reasonable timeline.

But there are considerable drawbacks, including its high cost, and high risk.

LucidCatalyst’s Isuru Seneviratne is an advocate for cost-effective solutions for energy and climate. He joined Capital Tonight as a representative of Nuclear New York, a non-partisan advocacy and educational organization.

As part of Capital Tonight’s week-long look at energy, the show will host an anti-nuclear activist on Sept. 5.