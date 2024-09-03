The Seneca Falls Town Board is expected to vote Tuesday on the local operating permit for Seneca Meadows Landfill.

Seneca Meadows was scheduled to be permanently shut down next year, but its operator, Waste Connections, has applied for a permit to continue operations through 2040. The company also wants to expand the landfill by adding 70 feet in height and 47 acres of new landfill liner in a valley between two already existing slopes.

Seneca Meadows is already the largest landfill in New York state.

Earlier this year, a group of activists, businesses and residents filed a lawsuit in Albany County Court against Seneca Meadows and the state Department of Environmental Conservation. They're asking for an immediate abatement of nuisance conditions and an injunction preventing the DEC from issuing a permit for the landfill's expansion.

Those same groups are expected to attend Tuesday's meeting. It's being held at the Seneca Falls Town Municipal Building at 6 p.m.