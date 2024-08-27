The Oneida Indian Nation has been awarded $12.8 million to install electric vehicle chargers, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced Tuesday.

The Nation will have 52 direct current fast chargers put in at five different locations. The sites will be within one mile of Interstate 90, a designated Alternative Fuels Corridor, which currently has 16 fast chargers in two locations.

The funding is part of $27.8 million going to the state from the Biden-Harris administration. The New York City Department of Transportation is getting $15 million to create what would be the largest curbside charging program in the country.

The grants come from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s $2.5 billion Charging and Fueling Infrastructure (CFI) Discretionary Grant Program and a 10% set-aside from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program

“The awards that we’re announcing today will build on this important work and help ensure that the cost savings, health and climate benefits, and jobs of the EV future are secured for Americans across the country," U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement.