The Harris-Walz campaign on Sunday celebrated what it called the most enthusiastic week of the campaign so far, organizing more than 200,000 new volunteer shifts since the first day of the Democratic National Convention, and marking more than $540 million raised in little more than a month of campaigning.

And the convention, they said, was a tremendous success under those metrics.

Last week was the Democratic National Convention, a four-day celebration and campaigning event for the party, galvanizing members and supporters



On Thursday night, shortly before Vice President Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic presidential nomination, the campaign marked more than $500 million raised, followed by the "best fundraising hour since launch day," according to campaign chair Jen O'Malley Dillon



Harris and running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz hope to capitalize off of the momentum with a bus tour starting in south Georgia on Wednesday

“We head into September with a virtual army of volunteers ready to do the hard work of talking to their neighbors, friends and colleagues,” Harris-Walz campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon said in a memo from the campaign. According to that memo, the Women for Harris coalition group “engaged” with more than 10,000 women voters; had about 4,000 supporters join the Latinos con Biden-Harris WhatsApp group; and had more than a half-dozen coalition groups running organizing efforts during the convention.

"Not only are our volunteers doing the work, but this week we saw unprecedented grassroots donations," she added. The campaign, O’Malley Dillon said, crossed the mark of $500 million raised soon before Vice President Kamala Harris took the stage to accept her nomination for the presidency on Thursday. "Immediately after her speech, we saw our best fundraising hour since launch day."

All told, the campaign said, it raised $82 million the week of the convention.

The campaign also celebrated its bipartisan outreach, featuring a half-dozen Republican DNC speakers — including former Rep. Adam Kinzinger, who spoke in prime time on Thursday night — and endorsements by former officials from the last four Republican presidential administrations.

Hope and joy have been palpable among members of the party, like California Secretary of State Shirley Weber.

"This has been an amazing experience, because this is more than a convention, this is like a movement," Weber told Spectrum News. "I see this as a movement of people moving forward. It’s like Obama’s movement, when he said 'yes, we can.' People said 'yes, we can!' They woke up and realized they could. I think the same is true with this — that people believe that this is a great nation, a strong nation, and that we have everything that would make us strong and powerful."

Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, will try to keep momentum up with a bus tour starting in south Georgia on Wednesday, including a rally in Savannah on Thursday night.

Spectrum News' Cassie Semyon contributed to this report.