New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed a bill into law that will allow small craft manufacturers of spirits, cider and mead to ship directly to consumers, a practice put in place temporarily during the COVID-19 pandemic that will now be allowed again for good.

The new law will expand opportunities for the craft beverage industry by allowing them to ship their products to consumers within and across state lines.

It comes at an important time as the New York State Distillers Guild recently said half of the state's craft distillery owners feared they might close by the end of 2025 unless economic and regulatory conditions change.

“New York’s craft manufacturers create distinctive, world-class products that deserve a broader audience,” Hochul said in a statement Monday. “This legislation levels the playing field, allowing these small producers to reach new markets and foster economic growth across the state. With this new law, we are ensuring that New York remains a national leader in craft beverages, continuing to support our local businesses, tourism, and agriculture.”

The New York Legislature passed the measure back in June with the support of the New York Farm Bureau. The bill faced opposition from liquor stores and distributors. Others feared a direct sale approach could boost underage drinking, though distillers say safeguards are in place to prevent sales to minors.