The number of private sector jobs in New York increased over the month by 10,800, or 0.1% in July, according to preliminary seasonally adjusted figures released Thursday by the state Department of Labor.

These put the total number of private sector of jobs in the state to 8,401,600 in July. Private sector jobs in the U.S. also increased by 0.1% in July, the department said.

According to the state, sector jobs (not seasonally adjusted) increased by 159,900, or 1.9%, over the year in July 2024, which was greater than the 1.4% increase in the number of private sector jobs in the U.S.

The state's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased from 4.2% to 4.3% in July, while the state's labor force (seasonally adjusted) increased by 700.

The number of private sector jobs is calculated by a payroll survey of New York businesses conducted by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

The statewide unemployment rate increased from 4.2% to 4.3% in July. New York City’s unemployment rate increased from 4.8% to 5.0%.