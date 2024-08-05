New York Attorney General Letitia James issued a report Monday on the potential of benefits and risks associated with artificial intelligence in anticipation of the Legislature drafting future legislation or regulations related to the new technology.

The AG's office has led conversations about the use of AI, including lawmakers and academic experts as part of a symposium held Monday.

The symposium brought together officials from the Office of the Attorney General and academics, policymakers, advocates, and industry representatives to help develop strategies to mitigate risks presented by developing AI technology while also aiming to keep the state at the forefront of innovation. Topics included addressing information and misinformation sharing, data privacy, automated decision making and potential health care uses for AI.

The report will help state officials understand the risks and benefits of AI as they draft policy in the coming months and years as AI develops.

“On a daily basis, we are seeing artificial intelligence utilized to improve our lives, but also sow chaos and confusion,” James said in a statement. “The symposium I organized helped bring together government and industry experts to discuss and generate real plans and next steps on addressing AI technology, and I thank everyone for their participation and insights on this critical issue. As Attorney General, I want to ensure that government is stepping up to properly regulate AI, and ensure that its potential to help New Yorkers is realized, while its potential to cause harm is addressed and safeguarded against.”