LOS ANGELES — Three Los Angeles City Councilmen Tuesday will announce their plans to expand a guaranteed basic income pilot program in an attempt to assist victims of domestic abuse and foster youth.

Councilmen Curren Price, Marqueece Harris-Dawson and Hugo Soto-Martinez will host a news conference on the Spring Street Forecourt outside City Hall to unveil the results of the pilot, which occurred from January 2022 to March 2023. The pilot provided 3,200 households living in poverty within the city with $1,000 in cash each month for 12 months.

Price proposed the pilot in 2021, and it was implemented by the city’s Community Investment for Families Department. Among the key findings of the pilot, the program helped families cover emergency expenses and reduced food insecurity. Participants also reported that the unrestricted funds helped them pay school tuition, start a small business and cover expenses such as clothes and shoes for children.

Representatives of the Center for Guaranteed Income Research at Penn’s School of Social Policy & Practice and UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health will also speak at the news conference to provide additional insights into research of the program and data points.

The council members will also announce their intent to introduce a motion Tuesday that, if approved by the full council, would call for a plan to expand the pilot and allocate between $4 million to $5 million to it. Council members intend to use this new program to assist individuals experiencing intimate partner violence and transitional age youth, who are current or former foster youth between the ages of 16-24.

While the program has received some support, there are challenges that may come with it.

According to a paper by Liesel Crocker, a senior research fellow at the Foundation for Government Accountability, a Naples, Florida-based conservative think tank, there is a clear relationship between increased welfare benefits and decreased workforce participation.

Universal basic income programs could discourage work and trap people in dependency and costs taxpayers, Crocker wrote.

Other areas in California that implemented such programs include Oakland, Marin County, San Francisco and Santa Clara County.