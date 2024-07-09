A group of New York congress members have announced millions in funding to bring new zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell buses in Rochester.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Congressman Joe Morelle, all Democrats, say Rochester Genesee Regional Transportation has been awarded more than $18 million by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Buses & Bus Facilities Grant Program. The money will be used to upgrade its hydrogen fuel cell electric bus facility and purchase three hydrogen fuel cell electric buses.
“Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Law, the Rochester-Finger Lakes region is on the road to a cleaner air and more efficient and modern transit future. Rochester residents can breathe a little easier because this massive federal boost will not only help add three new clean hydrogen electric buses to the RGRTA fleet and upgrade its state-of-the-art operational hub, but also accelerate RGRTA to achieve a fully zero-emission bus fleet by 2040,” said Schumer.
“The Rochester-Finger Lakes is already a global leader when it comes to clean Hydrogen thanks to Plug Power, and thanks to federal investments like this Rochester is leading the way to show how this technology can build a better and cleaner future for our communities. This funding will keep the wheels of our local economy rolling and put Rochester residents on the road to a smoother and cleaner commute,” he continued.
The grant will allow RGRTA to upgrade its existing facilities so it can store and maintain hydrogen fuel cell buses and replace three diesel buses with those hydrogen fuel cell buses. The new buses will provide zero emissions and feature a refueling time and driving range on par with diesel buses. A fully fueled hydrogen fuel cell bus can travel 250-300 miles.