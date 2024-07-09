WASHINGTON — On Capitol Hill, Republican House lawmakers grilled Transportation Security Administration officials over a May trip by Cuban government officials to Miami International Airport.

TSA officials say it was a routine visit, and Democrats argued a similar visit took place during the Trump Administration.

Cuba was put back on the list of state sponsors of terrorism under the Trump Administration in 2021. Tuesday, TSA officials testified at a House Subcommittee on Transportation and Maritime Security hearing that the recent visit by Cuban officials was an international norm and part of reciprocity, but did pledge to be better at communicating any future visits.

“I would like to acknowledge the TSA could have done a better job coordinating with the Miami Airport and local officials for the most recent engagement with the Cuban aviation authorities," said TSA Executive Assistant Administrator for Security Operations Melanie Harvey. "While Cuba has visited us airports six times since 2011, we did not fully socialize this trip. I’m committed to making sure that does not happen again.”

Harvey testified that the group was at Miami International Airport for two to three hours, and did not receive any sensitive security information. She said since 2011 TSA officials have visited Cuban airports 22 times, and that restricting access to Cuban delegation visits could result in Cuba denying TSA officials access to their airports.

“I disagree with you, because that’s a lifeline to the Cuban regime," argued Republican Rep. Carlos Gimenez, who represents Florida's 28th Congressional District. "They need those flights. They want those flights. It supplies them with much needed revenue, cash and it kind of keeps them afloat. So, I disagree with you. Seeing that I’m Cuban, I kind of know what I’m talking about."

Though Cuba has been designated a state sponsor of terrorism, there are direct flights from the U.S. to and from Cuba. Democrats argued that another visit by a Cuban delegation to a U.S. airport took place under former President Donald Trump.

“Was it any different from the visit that happened in 2018 under the Trump Administration?” asked Rep. Shri Thanedar

“The tour was much more extensive in 2018 when they visited," Harvey said. "They did visit the Federal Air Marshal Training Center in 2018. They saw cargo operations, and they received a briefing on how we do covert testing as well."

Harvey testified that she did not know of any upcoming trips by a Cuban delegation to visit U.S. airports, but said that TSA inspectors plan to visit Cuban airports later this year.