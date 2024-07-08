Rep. James Comer, chairman of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, is requesting an interview with President Joe Biden’s physician.

In a letter to Dr. Kevin O’Connor on Sunday, Comer wrote that the committee “is concerned your medical assessments have been influenced by your private business endeavors with the Biden family.”

Following Biden’s debate performance last month, in which he at times lost his train of thought, the Oversight Committee is investigating O’Connor’s February assessment that said Biden “is a healthy, active, robust 81-year-old-male, who remains fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency.”

According to The Washington Post, O’Connor has never recommended Biden take a cognitive test.

Comer is one of three Republican committee chairs leading an impeachment inquiry into Biden that has failed to prove the president profited from his family’s foreign business deals or allowed them to influence his actions in office.

In his letter, Comer noted that O’Connor’s name came up during an interview with James Biden, the president’s brother, on Capitol Hill in February. In the closed-doors session, James Biden said he consulted with O’Connor about the possibility of Americore, a hospital company the president’s brother was working with, treating military veterans with post-traumatic stress and alcoholism to help address a backlog at Veterans Affairs hospitals. O’Connor, who was also Joe Biden’s physician when he was vice president, introduced James Biden “to a team,” the president’s brother said.

The conversations occurred between Joe Biden’s time as vice president and president, James Biden said.

Comer also cited reporting that said O’Connor attended a meeting with James Biden, Hunter Biden and the president of a hospital being acquired by Americore, which filed for bankruptcy in 2019.

Comer set a July 14 deadline for O’Connor to contact the committee to schedule the transcribed interview and requested the White House doctor provide all documents and communications he has about Americore and James Biden.

In a statement to Spectrum News on Monday, White House spokesman Ian Sams said of Comer’s letter, “Here they go again, pushing their crazy, discredited conspiracy theories in order to score another hit on Bartiromo,” referring to the Fox Business and Fox News host Maria Bartiromo.

Comer included in his letter a photo of a $200,000 check James Biden wrote to his brother on March 1, 2018. Comer has claimed it is evidence that Joe Biden directly benefited from his brother’s work with the company, which the Oversight Committee chairman describes as influence peddling. Americore’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy trustee testified to lawmakers that the company loaned James Biden $600,000 “based upon representations that his last name, ‘Biden,’ could ‘open doors’ and that he could obtain a large investment from the Middle East based on his political connections.”

The check from James Biden to Joe Biden said in was for a “loan repayment.” Democrats on the Oversight Committee and the White House have said the panel has records showing an account linked to Joe Biden paid James Biden $200,000 about six weeks before the repayment. Multiple media outlets have reviewed records they say support Democrats’ explanation.

Comer has said he does not believe the repayment story.

Comer also said he is seeking clarity about any medical examinations of Joe Biden following the debate after the president and his press secretary gave conflicting accounts last week. Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre initially told reporters she spoke to O’Connor and was told Joe Biden did not have any medical exam, but the president reportedly told Democratic governors he was “checked out.” The White House then acknowledged Joe Biden was given “a brief check” for a cold, but not a full exam.

“You have repeatedly refused most interview requests from the media, and the Committee now turns to you to provide answers regarding your independence because of the mixed and confused messaging coming from the White House regarding the President’s ability to perform his job,” Comer wrote to O’Connor.