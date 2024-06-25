Hillary Clinton has penned a new memoir that will be published in the lead up to November’s election.

Simon & Schuster will release “Something Lost, Something Gained” in September, supporting it with a book tour that will last into October.

“I can’t wait to hit the road and talk about ‘Something Lost, Something Gained’ with you in person. I hope you can join me for wide-ranging conversations that go behind the scenes and include never-before told stories,” Clinton said in a statement. “We’ll discuss the state of our politics and creating the future we want for our children and grandchildren and, most of all, have some fun while we’re at it!”

Subtitled “reflections on life, love and liberty,” the latest memoir from the former first lady, and U.S. Senator for New York, U.S. Secretary of State and Democratic presidential nominee will offer “her candid views on life and love, politics, liberty, democracy, the threats we face, and the future within our reach,” according to the publisher.

Her tour will begin in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 16 and continue with stops in Boston, San Francisco, Chicago and Seattle.

Clinton has written ten other books, including “What Happened,” published in 2017, about her failed bid for the presidency in 2016.