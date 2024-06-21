Spectrum News will broadcast the CNN Presidential Debate live from Atlanta and stream the first in-person presidential faceoff of the election season on its digital platforms on Thursday, June 27.

Our special coverage begins at 8:55 p.m. ET and will include the debate as well as a live special report recapping highlights.

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump will square off on the debate stage in Atlanta, marking the first time the two have shared a stage since 2020 and the first time a sitting president will debate a former president.

According to the most recent national polls, the race is neck and neck.

CNN hosts Jake Tapper and Dana Bash will moderate the 90-minute debate. Biden and Trump have both agreed to new rules the cable network established. The CNN Presidential Debate is the first to be hosted by an organization other than the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates since 1988.

In May, the Biden campaign said it would not participate in a commission-sponsored debate because of its unwillingness to uphold its rules in 2020. According to CNN, the moderators “will use all tools at their disposal to enforce timing and ensure a civilized discussion.”

When is the debate?

The debate will begin at 9 p.m. ET on June 27. The 90-minute debate will start when the first question is answered. It will include two commercial breaks.

Who will be there?

Only President Biden and former President Donald Trump met CNN’s criteria to participate. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. did not achieve the necessary 15% voter approval threshold or secure ballot access in enough states.

There will not be a live audience “to ensure candidates may maximize the time allotted in the debate,” according to CNN.

What are the rules?

Neither candidate will be allowed to make an opening statement, though each will be allowed to make a two-minute closing statement. Biden will close first, and Trump will make the final statement.

During the debate, each candidate will have two minutes to respond to a question and one minute to rebut. Moderators may allow an additional minute for the candidates to respond to some questions.

The candidates will be alerted about how much time remains for their answers with a red light that will flash when they have five seconds left. The lights will turn solid red when their time has run out.

When a candidate speaks, the other candidate’s microphone will be muted.

Only a pen, paper and a bottle of water are allowed at each candidate’s podium. They are not allowed to use earpieces or to consult with aides during the commercial breaks.

How are the candidates preparing?

President Biden traveled to Camp David last week to begin training for the debate with former advisers as well as White House and campaign aides. Biden is reportedly participating in mock debates with his attorney Bob Bauer, who is playing Trump.

On Sunday, the Biden-Harris campaign issued a statement saying, “The American people will see two distinct visions for the future on stage in Atlanta,” adding that Biden’s vision protects freedoms and gives all Americans a fair shot.

Former President Trump is reportedly preparing through private meetings with supporters and on the campaign trail. During a rally in Philadelphia on Saturday, he asked the crowd, “How should I handle him? Should I be rough and nasty? Should I be tough and nasty and just say ‘you’re the worst president in history’ or should I be nice and calm and let him speak?”