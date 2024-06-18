The House Ethics Committee said Tuesday that it will continue to review various allegations about Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., including claims that he engaged in sexual misconduct and illicit drug use.

Since April 2021, the committee has been reviewing whether the four-term Republican lawmaker engaged in a long list of behaviors that violated House Rules or standards of conduct.

“Representative Gaetz has categorically denied all of the allegations before the Committee,” the panel said in a statement Tuesday.

The Ethics Committee said it had been difficult to obtain information from Gaetz but said its members had spoken with more than a dozen witnesses, issued 25 subpoenas and reviewed thousands of pages of documents in the matter.

“Based on its review to date, the Committee has determined that certain of the allegations merit continued review. During the course of its investigation, the Committee has also identified additional allegations that merit review,” the Committee said in a statement.

The group is reviewing allegations that Gaetz “engaged in sexual misconduct and illicit drug use, accepted improper gifts, dispensed special privileges and favors to individuals with whom he had a personal relationship and sought to obstruct government investigations of his conduct,” the statement said.

The Committee is not taking any additional actions based on allegations Gaetz shared inappropriate images or videos on the House floor, misused state identification records, converted campaign funds to personal use and/or accepted a bribe or improper gratuity.

“The House Ethics Committee has closed four probes into me, which emerged from lies intended solely to smear me,” Gaetz wrote on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday. “Instead of working with me to ban Congressional stock trading, the Ethics Committee is now opening new frivolous investigations. They are doing this to avoid the obvious fact that every investigation into me ends the same way: my exoneration.”

Gaetz called the situation “Soviet," laying the blame at the feet of ex-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who the Florida Republican helped to oust from his leaderhsip role last year.

"Kevin McCarthy showed them the man, and they are now trying to find the crime," he said. "I work for Northwest Floridians who won't be swayed by this nonsense and McCarthy and his goons know it."