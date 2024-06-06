A coalition of environmental groups and national labor unions endorsed the Biden-Harris 2024 campaign Thursday, saying the president lived up to his promise to reduce the pollution that drives climate change and to create union jobs.

The endorsement is the second time the Blue Green Alliance, representing more than 15 million people, has supported Joe Biden.

“It can be difficult to find common ground across our diverse, very opinionated partners, but the decision to endorse President Biden for reelection was one of the easiest decisions we’ve ever made,” BGA Executive Director Jason Walsh said at an event that included leaders of the Natural Resources Defense Council, United Steelworkers union and International Union of Electrical Workers.

“Joe Biden is the most pro-worker, pro-climate president we’ve ever had,” Walsh said. “His leadership is delivering for union workers and the environment, and he is ready to continue the fight for both in a second term.”

Walsh cited the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Inflation Reduction Act and the Chips and Science Act the president signed into law during his current term as historic actions that are helping to repair and modernize the nation’s infrastructure while creating union jobs and investments in areas that most need them. Walsh estimates the three pieces of legislation will create about 3 million jobs annually over their lifespans.

He contrasted Biden’s record with Donald Trump’s term in office, which lost an estimated 200,000 manufacturing jobs. Trump, he said, “continues to deny climate science as loudly and falsely as he denies the results of elections and legal judgments that he loses.”

Walsh cautioned that another Trump term would eliminate federal investments to grow clean energy manufacturing jobs that make the country’s air and water cleaner.

“Because of the faith that you all placed in our campaign four years ago, the Biden-Harris administration has been able to deliver on the promise to tackle climate change head on and to ensure that we’re fighting to give everyone a fair shot and the opportunity to get ahead,” Biden-Harris 2024 Campaign Manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez said at the event. “The president and vice president know, just like you all do, that these two goals are hand in hand.”

She pointed out that the majority of the Biden administration’s climate and manufacturing investments have prevailing wage requirements and encourage workers’ rights to unionize and collectively bargain.

“President Biden is building out the industrial policy our nation has needed for a long time — one that invests in workers and their communities and will enable us to be able to compete globally well into the future,” United Steelworkers International President David McCall said.

Natural Resources Defense Council President Manish Bapna said his group is endorsing Biden as part of the BGA “to make sure we build on the progress of the past three years and not squander those hard-won gains.”

He praised the president’s policies as working for both red and blue states by strengthening the supply chain, making the country more energy secure and confronting the climate crisis.

“Now it’s time to do our part — to make sure everyone knows what’s at stake and nobody sits this out,” Bapna said.

In addition to its endorsement, the Blue Green Alliance will work to educate its members about why the president earned its endorsement. Walsh said the alliance’s partnership members will be talking to their neighbors and family members to urge them re-elect Biden-Harris in November.