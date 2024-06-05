Hours before a Senate vote on a bill to protect women’s access to contraception, President Joe Biden's reelection campaign underscored the administration’s support of the Right to Contraception Act.

In an event that contrasted President Joe Biden’s reproductive rights record with former President Donald Trump’s, Biden-Harris campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez said the campaign would spend the next three weeks leading up to the first presidential debate highlighting the candidates’ differences.

What You Need To Know "Contraception is on the ballot," Biden-Harris 2024 Campaign Manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez said Wednesday



The Senate votes Wednesday on the Right to Contraception Act



The White House said it strongly supports the bill



Friday is the anniversary of Griswold v. Connecticut, the 1965 Supreme Court decision that protected the right to contraception without government restriction

“It’s not hyperbole to say that this election is going to be the most consequential of our lifetimes,” Julie Chavez Rodriguez said Wednesday. “The future of our democracy and our rights and freedoms are all on the line, and that includes the future of our reproductive freedoms.”

Chavez Rodriguez called out Trump for campaigning in 2016 on a promise to appoint a Supreme Court that would overturn Roe v. Wade, which happened in 2022 with the high court's ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health. In a concurring opinion to that ruling, conservative Justice Clarence Thomas wrote that the high court should “reconsider” several key rulings, including Griswold v. Connecticut, a landmark decision which protected the right to contraception without government restriction.

Wednesday's Senate vote on the Right to Contraception Act is intended to enshrine contraception access two days before the anniversary of Griswold v. Connecticut -- and to put Republicans in a tough position on a key issue ahead of November's election. Democrats in the House on Tuesday took a procedural step to try and force a vote on a similar bill in the GOP-controlled chamber.

The White House issued a statement Wednesday that underscored the Biden-Harris administration's strong support for the bill that would “help ensure that women can make decisions about their health, lives and families.”

Chavez Rodriguez said the Biden-Harris 2024 campaign intends to hold Trump accountable for his reproductive rights record in battleground states this week with events in Atlanta, Ga.; Grand Rapids, Mich.; Madison, Wis.; Reno, Nev; and Tucson.

“We know that Donald Trump came within one vote of terminating the Affordable Care Act, which protected contraception access,” North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said during the campaign press call Wednesday. “He said time and time again he still wants to eliminate it. We know Donald Trump’s history of attacking Planned Parenthood. We know that he has said that he is looking at policies restricting access to birth control.”

Cooper added that when Trump attacks reproductive freedom, Republican leaders at every level “follow like lemmings, regardless of how outrageous or oppressive it is.”

“We’re at a defining moment in this country for personal freedom,” Cooper said. “Donald Trump and Republican leaders claim it’s about safety, but it’s really about them trying to control women. Personal freedom is on the ballot this November. Reproductive freedom is on the ballot this November. Contraception is on the ballot this November.”