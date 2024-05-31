Ten percent of Republicans said they are less likely to vote for former President Donald Trump following his felony conviction on 34 counts of falsifying business records.
A new Reuters/Ipsos poll that spanned two days and closed after the verdict on Friday also found that 56% of registered Republicans said the Trump verdict would not affect their vote and 35% said they were more likely to support him.
Among independents who are registered to vote, 25% said the conviction made them less inclined to support the former president, while 18% said they were more likely. Like registered Republicans, 56% said the case would not affect their vote.
A jury in New York found Trump guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records to shield a hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels in 2016. On Friday, Trump reiterated what he has long said about the case: that it is politically motivated. He vowed to appeal.
The judge in the hush money case has set July 11 as Trump’s sentencing date. According to Friday’s poll, 53% of registered voters said the former president should not go to jail and 46% said he should.
If the presidential election took place today, 41% of the 2,556 adults polled said they would vote for Biden and 39% said they would vote for Trump. Earlier this month, a Reuters/Ipsos poll found Biden and Trump tied at 40%. About 20% of voters in both polls were either undecided, inclined to vote for a third-party candidate or planned not to vote.