Ten percent of Republicans said they are less likely to vote for former President Donald Trump following his felony conviction on 34 counts of falsifying business records.

A new Reuters/Ipsos poll that spanned two days and closed after the verdict on Friday also found that 56% of registered Republicans said the Trump verdict would not affect their vote and 35% said they were more likely to support him.

What You Need To Know Ten percent of Republicans said they are less likely to vote for former President Donald Trump following his felony conviction on Thursday



Fifty-six percent of Republicans and independents said the Trump case would not affect their vote



In a two-day poll of 2,556 adults that closed Friday, 53% of registered voters said the former presidnet should not go to jail and 46% said he should



If the election were held today, 41% of voters would support Biden and 39% would support Trump, the poll found

Among independents who are registered to vote, 25% said the conviction made them less inclined to support the former president, while 18% said they were more likely. Like registered Republicans, 56% said the case would not affect their vote.

A jury in New York found Trump guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records to shield a hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels in 2016. On Friday, Trump reiterated what he has long said about the case: that it is politically motivated. He vowed to appeal.

The judge in the hush money case has set July 11 as Trump’s sentencing date. According to Friday’s poll, 53% of registered voters said the former president should not go to jail and 46% said he should.

If the presidential election took place today, 41% of the 2,556 adults polled said they would vote for Biden and 39% said they would vote for Trump. Earlier this month, a Reuters/Ipsos poll found Biden and Trump tied at 40%. About 20% of voters in both polls were either undecided, inclined to vote for a third-party candidate or planned not to vote.