The Reform Party has nominated Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for president in Florida, the independent's campaign announced Friday.

Formed by independent presidential candidate Ross Perot three years after he lost the 1992 election to Democrat Bill Clinton, the centrist party was designed to present a third alternative to Democrats and Republicans and uses purple as its official color.

What You Need To Know The Reform Party has nominated independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for president in Florida



Former independnent candidate Ross Perot formed the centrist party three years after he lost the 1992 election to Democrat Bill Clinton



The Reform Party was designed to present a third alternative in the two-party system and uses purple as its official color



The Kennedy campaign has collected enough signatures to get on the ballot in eight states and is officially on the ballot in seven states

“The driving potential in this marriage is principles,” Reform Party Chairman Nick Hensley said in a statement about the nomination. “Even though Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the Reform Party do not agree on every issue, both the Reform Party and RFK Jr. agree on listening to the opposition, debating facts and understanding that you can’t discount a solution just because it came from your political rivals. True leaders will listen to those around them and force consensus, regardless of party affiliation.”

The Reform Party has nominated a handful of other presidential candidates over the years, including consumer rights advocate Ralph Nader in 2004 and former White House Communications Director and Republican Pat Buchanan in 2000. Neither was successful.

“I couldn’t resonate more with the Reform Party’s motto, ‘It’s time to put people first,’” Kennedy said in a statement. “I am grateful to accept the nomination and grow the independent movement and take our shared principles all the way to the White House.”

Kennedy’s Reform Party nomination allows his campaign to raise up to $48,000 per donor in the state — six times as much as his ticket was allowed to fundraise as an independent candidate.

Kennedy has been racking up nominations from various independent political parties over the past several months as he works to secure ballot access in all 50 states before November’s election.

In April, The American Independent Party of California nominated Kennedy-Shanahan. In March, the Natural Law Paty nominated the Kennedy ticket in Michigan.

The Kennedy 24 campaign has been working to gain ballot access since January, when it launched the We the People party to get on the California ballot before the Super Tuesday primary election on March 5. The Kennedy-Shanahan ticket has since collected enough signatures to get on the ballot in Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina and Ohio.

Kennedy-Shanahan is officially on the ballot in California, Delaware, Hawaii, Michigan, Oklahoma, Utah and Texas.

Kennedy, 70, filed his candidacy for the Democratic party presidential nomination in April 2023 but switched to run as an Independent in October last year, saying the two-party political system was “corrupt” and “rigged.”