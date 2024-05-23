California will soon have a new congressman after state assemblyman Vince Fong won a special election Tuesday to serve out the rest of former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s term in California’s 20th congressional district.

McCarthy gave up his seat in December after being the first speaker ever ousted from House leadership.

“I am filled with humility and gratitude tonight, as early results show that voters have overwhelmingly selected me to serve as their voice in Washington, D.C.,” Fong said in a statement released to social media Tuesday.

What You Need To Know Vince Fong won a special election Tuesday in California's 20th district to serve out the remainder of former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy term



Fong will face off against Tulare Sheriff Mike Boudreaux, a Republican, in November's election for a full two-year term



This special election is the kick-off to an important election season for California, with many frontline Republicans in the Golden State looking to defend their seats and help Republicans hold on to the House majority

"With the campaign over, the real work now begins. In Congress, I will remain focused on solving the tough issues facing our community — securing the border, supporting small business, bringing investment in water storage and infrastructure, unleashing our energy industry, and keeping the United States safe amidst the grave security threats facing our nation."

The 20th congressional seat, a Republican stronghold in California's Central Valley, has been represented by a member of the GOP for decades, including Fong's former bosses Bill Thomas and Kevin McCarthy himself. Fong worked for McCarthy as his district director before running for the state assembly in 2016 and had been endorsed by McCarthy and former President Donald Trump.

McCarthy posted his well-wishes for his protégé online, writing, "The Central Valley has a great fighter in you, adding that he is "proud" of Fong "and honored to be your constituent."

Fong is still on the ballot in November for a term of his own in the California 20th. He will face off once again with Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux, whom he beat in the special election Tuesday. Anne Hyde Dunsmore, a longtime California Republican strategist, says incumbency will benefit Fong come fall.

"Vince Fong is going to be safe for however long he wants to be in that seat until we get to redistricting and see what happens," she told Spectrum News.

This special election was the opening act of a consequential election season in the Golden State. Dunsmore, the chief petitioner and current campaign manager of Rescue California, the official committee to recall Gavin Newsom, said that the majority for the House runs through California, and "it can also be the path for the minority."

"We are ground zero for House seats. Unfortunately, we're one of the most expensive states to run campaigns on, and we have three of the most expensive media markets in the country, here in California. So it's, you know, protecting states like Michelle Steel, Young Kim…Mike Garcia, Ken Calvert," explained Dunsmore, rattling off the names of some of the frontline Republicans in the Golden State.

"We can't take these seats for granted, and we have to pick up seats that are looking really positive," she added, suggesting Republicans have good opportunities to pick up seats in the seat vacated by Rep. Katie Porter in California's 47th, and potentially in the California 21st, a seat currently occupied by Rep. Jim Costa. "The real ticket here is how much of the no party preference, can these candidates get?"

"As California goes, so goes the nation," Dunsmore mused.

A date for Fong's swearing-in has yet to be set, though it is expected to occur after lawmakers return from their Memorial Day recess. With a busy summer on the horizon (including a looming federal budget battle and a must pass farm bill), Fong will be jumping into federal legislative head first.

Two of his new colleagues said Fong will be ready.

"He's highly qualified, he knows the district — he serves a great deal of the old McCarthy district [in the state assembly]," said Rep. John Duarte, R-Calif. "I'm excited for the constituents. They're going to have a representative here in Washington, D.C. again, and so it's going to be great to work with Vince Fong on all the issues important to the Central Valley."

"He's a good friend. We served together in the California State Assembly. In fact, he took over for me when I was elected to Congress as vice chair of the budget committee. So I know he is a hard worker, he's got a great work ethic and I'm sure he's going to do a fabulous job for the people of his district," said Rep. Jay Obernolte, R-Calif.

As for his advice for the incoming lawmaker?

"Keep doing what you're doing," suggested Obernolte. "He's demonstrated an ability to be a serious, thoughtful legislator in California, and I'm sure he's going to bring that same effort here to the House of Representatives. And the skills that he has are going to serve him very well."