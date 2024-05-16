President Joe Biden’s handling of the Israel-Gaza war and the resulting campus protests are hurting his approval among his own party. A new poll from Reuters/Ipsos found that 44% of registered Democratic voters disapprove of how he is handling the conflict and are less likely to vote for him.

Overall, 34% of registered voters said they approve of how Biden is handling the war in Gaza. While a majority of Democrats approve (53%), support is lower among Independents (31%) and Republicans (22%).

About 93% of registered Democrats who approve of Biden’s response to the conflict said they would vote for him this November. Of registered Democrats who disapprove, 77% said they would vote for him.

The online survey of 3,934 U.S. adults nationwide found many Americans are unsure of which political party has the better policy toward Israel: 43% of Independents and 39% of Democrats said they do not know.

The Biden administration approved $1 billion in military aid for Israel this week, including $700 million for tank ammunition and $500 million for tactical vehicles. Last week, President Biden delayed a shipment of 2,000- and 500-pound bombs to Israel, saying he did not want them used in Israel’s invasion of Rafah.

A Republican-led bill in the House of Representatives would stop President Biden from withholding weapons from Israel that Congress approved and force their delivery within 15 days of its enactment. The House is expected to vote on the legislation Thursday.

The Oct. 7 Hamas attack killed 1,200 Israelis. Israeli retaliation has killed more than 35,000 Palestinians and injured another 79,000, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health. About 450,000 Palestinians have been displaced from Rafah since May 6, according to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East.

Israel’s attacks on Gaza prompted dozens of pro-Palestinian college campus protests in the United States this spring, resulting in more than 2,400 student arrests. The Reuters/Ipsos poll found support for pro-Palestinian protests among registered Democrats was evenly split, with 38% saying they oppose them and 38% who said they’re in support. A majority of Independents (58%) and Republicans (81%) said they do not support the protests.

The poll showed disagreement about whether the protests reflected an antisemitic view: 33% of Democrats, 45% of Independents and 67% of Republicans agreed they are antisemitic.