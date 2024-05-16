The campaign for independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said Thursday it has secured the funds to gain ballot access in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
Kennedy’s Vice Presidential running mate Nicole Shanahan said Wednesday night in Nashville, Tenn., she has donated $8 million.
“This isn’t just about funding our own campaign. We want to liberate presidential elections from the grip of the existing two-part duopoly, and revitalize American democracy,” Shanahan said in a statement. “Nobody thinks the Democrat-Republican domination of our system is a good thing.”
The Kennedy24 campaign has been working to gain ballot access in all 50 states since January, when it launched the We the People party before the Super Tuesday primary election March 5.
The Kennedy-Shanahan ticket is now on the ballot in six states: California, Delaware, Michigan, Oklahoma, Texas and Utah. The campaign says it has collected the required signatures to get on the ballot in another eight states: Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina and Ohio.
The campaign said it will announce ballot access additions of as many as three states per week leading up to November’s election.
Kennedy, 70, filed his candidacy for the Democratic party presidential nomination in April 2023 but switched to run as an independent in October last year saying the two-party political system was “corrupt” and “rigged.”