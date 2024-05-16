Congress finalized legislation this week to reauthorize the federal aviation administration for another five years ahead of Friday's deadline. The measure received overwhelming bipartisan support, including priorities to make air travel safer and an increase of consumer protections.

It also included funds to help eliminate toxic chemicals at airports known as PFAS or “forever chemicals.”

What You Need To Know Congress finalized a five-year reauthorization of the Federal Aviation Administration



Part of that legislation includes Rep. Salud Carbajal's "Clean Airport Agenda"



The two bills deal with removing PFAS, or forever chemicals, from airports

“I have an airport in my district that PFAS chemicals have actually gotten into the groundwater. So it's ground zero, at least, the airport in California where this is pervasive and prevalent, not to mention other airports in my district and throughout the country and in the state of California, have used federally approved and required firefighting foam that has PFA chemicals in it. And we need to address that in an urgent fashion,” said Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Calif., whose “Clean Airport Agenda” was included in the FAA reauthorization.

The agenda includes Carbajal’s Pollution-Free Aviation Sites (PFAS) Act, which will establish a grant program to support airports as they replace firefighting foams containing perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), along with the Save Our Airports Reporting Act, which will require regular progress reports from federal agencies as airports phase out these ‘forever chemicals.’

“It’s urgent that we urgently move forward with making sure that we are assisting local communities in this case. Airports have transitioned to a viable alternative, and to stop the eroding damage into our water supply,” said Carbajal. “It comes with a reporting requirement, which requires the EPA the department Transportation Department of Defense, to report to Congress every six months, how we’re doing in our progress, because unless we do that, it will be out of sight, out of mind, out of mind, out of sight. So we need to do that in an urgent fashion.”

Carbajal was joined by Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y. and Rep. Derrick Van Orden, D-Wis. as co-sponsors of the legislation.

In addition to Carbajal's bills, the FAA reauthorization includes funding for more hiring and training of air traffic controllers, standardizes the refund process for customers, and bars airlines from charging families extra to sit together.